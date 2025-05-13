Joint Police and Agriculture Committees Meet to Address Rural Safety Concerns

On 13 May 2025, the South African Portfolio Committees on Police and Agriculture convened for a crucial joint meeting to discuss the growing issue of rural safety, with particular focus on farm attacks, stock theft, and general crime in rural communities. The meeting was attended by key figures from both the police and agriculture sectors, including Ministers John Steenhuisen and Senzo Mchunu, who provided updates and outlined their strategies to address the escalating crisis in South Africa’s rural areas.

The meeting began with a recognition of the pressing concerns raised by the public and various stakeholders in the agricultural sector regarding rural crime. Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, emphasised the importance of collaboration between law enforcement and farming communities. “The safety of our farmers is not just a rural issue; it is a national issue. We are all interconnected, and the damage caused by stock theft and farm attacks extends far beyond individual families. It impacts food security, jobs, and the economy as a whole,” Steenhuisen remarked, stressing the need for a united front across government and industry sectors.

Steenhuisen also acknowledged the role of private security within the agricultural sector, suggesting that the resources from organised agriculture, such as surveillance systems and farm watch networks, could be better integrated with police efforts. “We have extensive networks within the agricultural sector that could significantly help reduce crime if properly aligned with police operations. What we need is a joint, coordinated approach,” he explained.

On the other hand, Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu reinforced the importance of a comprehensive response to rural crime. “We must understand that rural crime is not solely the responsibility of one sector. It requires a whole-of-society approach. We need the cooperation of local law enforcement, agricultural bodies, and the communities themselves,” Mchunu stated. He acknowledged the challenges posed by the shortage of resources within rural police stations, particularly in terms of vehicles and equipment. “We are actively working to address these limitations, collaborating with our supply chain partners to ensure that our officers have the necessary resources to respond effectively,” he added.

Stock Theft and Rural Crime

A central theme of the discussion was the ongoing issue of stock theft, which remains a significant problem for farmers across the country. Ministers and committee members expressed concern over the lack of resources to tackle these crimes, particularly in the face of South Africa’s large rural areas and poor road infrastructure. Minister Steenhuisen highlighted that smaller-scale farmers, especially in regions like the Free State and Northern Cape, are being disproportionately affected.

“In some parts of the country, farmers are losing hundreds of livestock a day. It’s not just a financial setback – it’s a personal one. When small-scale farmers are targeted, it not only affects their livelihood but compromises our country’s food security,” Steenhuisen noted.

The scale of stock theft is staggering, with reported losses running into billions of rands annually. To address this issue, the ministers discussed the potential for improving animal identification systems to combat theft and streamline enforcement. Minister Steenhuisen confirmed that discussions are ongoing to introduce a national animal tracing system, which could significantly help reduce stock theft. “Traceability is key. We need a national animal identification system that works across provinces and borders. This would be a vital tool in tackling stock theft, and we’re working to make it both cost-effective and efficient,” he said.

Police and Community Collaboration

A significant portion of the conversation focused on how the police could better engage with rural communities to both respond more effectively to crime and to prevent it in the first place. Minister Mchunu emphasised the importance of community policing, particularly in rural areas where law enforcement resources are often spread thin. “We must recognise the value of community policing in rural areas. It’s not just about having police officers on the ground; it’s about empowering the communities to play an active role in their own safety,” he remarked.

Committee members agreed that strengthening the relationship between the police and local farm watches, neighbourhood security groups, and rural safety coordinators is crucial for preventing and responding to rural crime. However, concerns were raised about the perceived lack of coordination between the police and these local security groups. Minister Mchunu acknowledged this issue, stating, “We need to ensure there is proper communication and collaboration between private security and police units, especially when it comes to rural safety.”

Improving Infrastructure and Resources

Infrastructure and resource shortages were major concerns throughout the meeting, with committee members highlighting that inadequate road conditions and a shortage of vehicles significantly hindered the ability of police stations in rural areas to respond effectively to crime. Minister Mchunu reassured the committee that the Department of Police is addressing these issues. “We understand that roads in rural areas are often impassable, and this presents a real challenge. However, we are committed to ensuring that our vehicles are well-maintained and ready to serve these communities,” he said.

Additionally, there was a call for enhanced crime intelligence, particularly in relation to the syndicates involved in stock theft. “Stock theft is often part of a larger syndicated operation, and we need to adopt an intelligence-led approach to combat this,” Minister Mchunu stated.

A Holistic Approach to Rural Safety

The meeting concluded with a consensus that rural safety must be addressed holistically, taking into account not only farm attacks and stock theft but also the broader socio-economic factors that contribute to violence in rural areas. Minister Mchunu noted that land rights, security of tenure, and rural development should form part of any comprehensive rural safety strategy. “We need a strategy that addresses not only crime but the underlying causes of violence in rural areas, such as unemployment, poverty, and land disputes. These issues often fuel conflict in these communities,” he said.

While most participants agreed on the need for a unified approach, some committee members raised concerns that the focus on farm attacks could overshadow the broader issue of violence against women and children, which is also a significant problem across the country. Several members emphasised that all forms of crime should be treated equally, regardless of whether the victim is a farmer, a farm worker, or a member of a rural community.

In closing, both Ministers Steenhuisen and Mchunu reaffirmed their commitment to tackling the issues raised during the meeting. They emphasised that the government is working to develop a comprehensive rural safety strategy that addresses the concerns of farmers, law enforcement, and rural communities at large.

Minister Steenhuisen concluded by stating, “This is not just about protecting farmers. It’s about ensuring the safety of everyone living in rural South Africa. We must work together to make our rural areas safer for all.”

Minister Mchunu echoed these remarks, saying, “Collaboration, community involvement, and proper resource allocation are key. Together, we can address these challenges and make a meaningful difference in rural safety.”

The joint committee will reconvene next week to finalise and adopt a report based on the discussions, with the aim of formulating clear recommendations to improve rural safety and bolster police capacity in rural areas.