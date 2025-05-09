Police find human remains suspected to be of missing journalist and partner

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the disappearance of Pretoria-based journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Mdhluli. On 8 May, the police announced that human remains were discovered in an open veld near KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, following information provided by suspects arrested in connection with the case.

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola revealed that the suspects led police to the location where the remains were found. While it is not yet confirmed that the remains belong to Ndlovu and Mdhluli, DNA testing is underway to establish their identities in collaboration with the families.

The couple had been missing since 18 February 2025, after visiting Denlyn Mall in Mamelodi West. Their disappearance triggered a nationwide search and a kidnapping and hijacking investigation, especially after police recovered stripped vehicle parts believed to be from Ndlovu’s car.

A cross-province operation involving Gauteng and Mpumalanga police, led by Deputy National Commissioner of Crime Detection Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya and Acting Provincial Commissioner of Mpumalanga Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, resulted in the arrest of four suspects. Investigations indicate that the first suspect was the last person seen with the couple, while the other three were found in possession of vehicle parts linked to Ndlovu’s Volkswagen Citi Golf. Two such vehicles have been seized by police as part of the evidence.

Among those arrested is a mechanic from KwaMhlanga, suspected of involvement in dismantling or tampering with the vehicles. Police also recovered stolen household items from the couple’s home, including a fridge, stove, microwave, and blankets, strengthening the case against the suspects.

Commissioner Masemola acknowledged the complexity of the investigation, noting that one suspect initially assisted police as a witness but later became a prime suspect after inconsistencies emerged in his account. This development delayed progress but ultimately marked a turning point in the case.

The SAPS has deployed a multidisciplinary team including crime intelligence, cybercrime specialists, drone pilots, and tactical units to continue investigating the motive and circumstances surrounding the disappearance and possible murder of the couple. The police are also exploring links between the suspects and other regional crimes.

This case has reignited concerns about the safety of journalists and citizens in South Africa, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas like Rust De Winter and KwaMhlanga. The police have pledged to keep the public informed as DNA results and further investigations unfold.