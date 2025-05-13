SAPS Provides Update on Firearms System Development and Revised Timelines

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has provided an update on the progress and planning of the Firearms Control Management System (FCMS), detailing the features of upcoming releases, adjustments to timelines, and the impact on operations.

Release 04 of the FCMS, scheduled for April 2026, is set to focus on enhancing decision-making capabilities within the SAPS. This phase will introduce system administrative components, with key features including advanced data analytics, automated reporting functions, and audit trails. These tools are intended to strengthen internal oversight and improve strategic management of firearm licensing and regulatory processes.

Concerns over previous delays, particularly in Release 02, now projected for completion in March 2025, have prompted the SAPS to implement mitigation measures. To reduce the risk of further postponements, additional resources have been allocated to the development team. This expansion is aimed at supporting parallel task execution and accelerating delivery timelines.

The SAPS has also confirmed that delays experienced during Releases 01 and 02, both of which involved a broader scope than originally anticipated, have had a direct effect on subsequent releases. However, these earlier delays have also allowed for consolidation of system components, with many of the features initially scheduled for Releases 03 and 04 being absorbed into Release 02. As a result, Releases 03 and 04 have been streamlined and merged into a single, final release that will focus primarily on reporting and business intelligence capabilities.

Originally, the project plan included a gap between Release 03, due in October 2025, and Release 04 in April 2026. This interval was intended to allow for the integration of user feedback. However, a revised project baseline has minimised this gap by merging the two phases and redistributing their scope into Release 02. The extended development period for Release 02 is now expected to deliver a more complete system, reducing the volume of work required in the final release phase.

The SAPS has assured stakeholders that the delays will not disrupt operational capabilities. The current firearm control system remains functional and in use, ensuring continuity in key services such as firearm licence issuance, record-keeping, and administrative duties. Therefore, while development work on the FCMS continues, public services and regulatory functions will not be affected.

SAPS maintains that the project remains on track for final completion within the originally envisioned timeline, despite internal adjustments to specific release phases. Regular updates on the progress of the FCMS will continue to be shared with stakeholders through established reporting channels and public communications platforms.