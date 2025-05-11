Hawks report major gains in ight against priority crimes

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), known as the Hawks, has announced significant progress in the fight against high-profile and priority crimes during the fourth quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year.

Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, National Head of the DPCI, briefed the media on Thursday 8 May, highlighting a series of successes in arrests, convictions, and asset recoveries across South Africa.

During the reporting period, the Hawks secured the appearance of 656 suspects-comprising 607 individuals and 49 juristic entities-before courts nationwide. Of these, 74% were South Africans and 26% foreign nationals. The Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit accounted for 364 of the arrests, Serious Commercial Crime Investigation for 220, and Serious Corruption Investigation for 72.

Most arrests were made in Gauteng (139), followed by North West (99), KwaZulu-Natal (88), and both Eastern Cape and Free State (73 each). The operations led to the seizure of 395 firearms, 1,746 rounds of ammunition, and the dismantling of seven clandestine drug laboratories with a combined street value exceeding R23 million.

Convictions and Sentences

The DPCI secured convictions against 239 accused during the quarter. In total, 266 individuals-including those convicted in previous quarters-were sentenced, with 55% being South Africans and 45% foreign nationals. The majority of these convictions were in Gauteng. The Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit secured 157 convictions, Serious Commercial Crime 73, and Serious Corruption 9.

Asset Recovery and Financial Impact

The Hawks’ Priority Crime Specialised Investigation unit contributed to 102 freezing and forfeiture orders, with a total value of R419 million. This included 56 preservation orders (R371 million), 45 forfeiture orders (R15 million), and one restraint order (R33 million). Over R19 million was deposited into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account (CARA) during the quarter.

Police Killings

General Lebeya underscored the ongoing threat to law enforcement, reporting 22 police officers murdered during the period-16 off duty and six on duty-with half of these killings occurring in Gauteng. Thirty-eight arrests and 14 convictions (including 11 life sentences) were secured for police killings. The Hawks also arrested 33 police officials for crimes ranging from fraud and corruption to murder, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to police integrity.

Crackdown on Cash-In-Transit Robberies

Fifty incidents of cash-in-transit (CIT) robberies were recorded, leading to 28 arrests (excluding 10 suspects killed in shootouts) and an additional 36 arrests in related cases. Thirteen convictions were secured in CIT-related matters.

Digital Forensics and Crime Analysis

The Hawks’ Digital Forensic Investigation Section completed the extraction and analysis of data from 324 electronic devices within 90 days. The Priority Crime Management Centre processed 129 requests for analysis, while the Evidential Communication Analysis Section handled 358 applications and 29 statements in terms of Section 205 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

Commitment to Justice

Lieutenant General Lebeya reaffirmed the DPCI’s commitment to investigating, preventing, and combating national priority offences “without fear, favour or prejudice.” He emphasized the importance of holding criminals accountable and ensuring justice for victims, stating that attacks on police officials are attacks on society and the state itself.