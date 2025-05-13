SAPS Responds to Firearm Control and Investigation Concerns

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has responded to critical questions raised by the Inkatha Freedom Party’s Inkosi Cebekhulu, regarding its efforts to tackle firearm violence and improve policing investigations. Police Minister Senzo Mchunu addressed the queries, outlining the police service’s steps to enhance firearm control and the ongoing challenges surrounding Operation Shanela.

Efforts to Strengthen Firearm Control

Tracking Illegal Firearms

Firearms continue to be a key weapon in violent crimes across South Africa, prompting significant concern over the need for stronger control measures. In his response, Minister Mchunu explained that the SAPS is currently reviewing the Firearms Control Act of 2000, aiming to tighten regulations around firearm ownership, focusing on preventing the theft and loss of legal firearms that can subsequently be used for illegal activities. Minister Mchunu noted that ongoing operations, such as Operation Shanela, are central to SAPS efforts to track and seize illegal firearms. Firearms recovered in these operations, as well as those voluntarily surrendered to the police, are destroyed every six months to ensure they are permanently removed from circulation.

Preventing Police-Issued Firearms from Reaching Criminals

In light of concerns about police-issued firearms being misused, Mchunu highlighted SAPS’s stringent internal controls designed to prevent such incidents. The key regulation in this effort is National Instruction (NI) 6 of 2018, which governs the management of movable government property within the police service. According to Mchunu, all police-issued firearms are managed through the Provisioning Administration System (PAS). These firearms are marked with the SAPS logo and undergo test firing as part of the Integrated Ballistic Identification System (IBIS) before they are issued to officers. Firearms must be stored in SANAS-approved safes or strong rooms when not in use, and officers are required to wear firearms with a retention cord, unless their duties demand concealment. Regular inspections ensure compliance with these safety measures.

Addressing Operation Shanela’s Effectiveness

Concerns Over Low Conviction Rates

While Operation Shanela has resulted in thousands of arrests, concerns have been raised regarding its effectiveness in securing convictions. Critics suggest that the low conviction rate points to issues with investigative quality and case preparedness. In response, Mchunu acknowledged these concerns but pointed out that the operation is multidisciplinary, involving not only regular police officers but also detectives who focus specifically on tracking and arresting wanted suspects. He explained that the prosecution process is complex and involves cases from both Operation Shanela and routine policing. The outcome of prosecutions, including convictions, is influenced by factors beyond the SAPS’s control, such as court availability and the judicial system’s overall capacity to handle the caseload.

Mchunu emphasized the SAPS’s commitment to transitioning towards intelligence-driven policing to improve the quality of investigations and increase conviction rates. While current operations like Shanela have had a significant impact on arrests, shifting focus to more targeted, intelligence-based approaches is seen as a critical step in enhancing the effectiveness of law enforcement efforts.

Despite the challenges, SAPS is actively working to refine its strategies in both firearm control and investigation procedures, aiming to reduce crime and ensure that offenders are held accountable. However, the police service’s success will depend on various external factors, including judicial support and resources, as well as continued internal reforms.