SAPS trainer arrested in wake-up call in fight against gender-based violence

In a case that points to the need to address gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa, a South African Police Service (SAPS) instructor at the Tshwane Training Academy was arrested on Tuesday 6 May for allegedly raping a female trainee. The event has seen the Ministry of Police quickly weigh in with condemnations and has reignited demands for institutional reforms within law enforcement agencies.

It is against this backdrop that the country is increasing national efforts, under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa, to eliminate GBV from every corner of society, including from the very institutions mandated to protect and serve. Ramaphosa, since the launch of the Emergency Action Plan on GBV in 2019, has called for a “whole-of-society” effort to combat violence against women and children.

“We commend the removal of the instructor immediately, with the eventual detention of him in question,” said Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

“An act of this nature is criminal…and stands as an obscene abuse of office and gross violations of the very trust vested into those expected to mould and coach the next policeman or policewoman.”

The suspect was apprehended and will appear in court soon. The acting FCS has been praised on for swift medical, emotive, and psychological assistance to the trainee.

This is not an isolated incident, however. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) statistics indicate that from April 2022 to March 2023, 122 sexual assault and rape cases were reported against SAPS members. Although there are cases involving officers who were off-duty, a number have occurred in police stations or training facilities – areas that should be safe havens for vulnerable people.

Furthermore, the SAPS has faced increasing pressure to address internal misbehaviour. During 2023 alone, at least 16 SAPS members were arrested by other members for sexual crimes, including rape. These include counts such as where the suspects utilized rank, a firearm, or authority to threaten victims.

Stakeholders such as the Commission for Gender Equality, civil society groups like Sonke Gender Justice, and the National Shelter Movement have all welcomed the swift action taken by the police leadership in the trainee case.

“This case is emblematic of the larger rot we’ve been trying to address – abuse of power cloaked in uniforms,” said Lisa Vetten, a well-known GBV researcher. “But what’s different here is that the system responded quickly and publicly.”

In addition to arrest and prosecution, institutional reform in SAPS training academies is also now long overdue. Specialists hold the view that GBV awareness, gender sensitivity, and ethics training must be mandatory for both trainers and recruits. Whistleblower protection systems, CCTV surveillance in residential areas, and independent complaint hotlines must be strengthened so that trainees do not fear reporting abuse.

Gender-based violence has been labelled the “second pandemic” in South Africa. The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) reports that one in three South African women has suffered physical or sexual violence in her lifetime. Although the government has invested billions in combating GBV, the task is daunting, particularly when those responsible for safeguarding citizens are involved in these offenses.

President Ramaphosa said in his February 2025 State of the Nation Address that “no corner of our society may be immune from accountability. Law enforcement has to set an example”.

Developments at Tshwane Academy serve as both stark reminders and a fresh chance to make good on that vow.

For GBV assistance, dial the GBV Command Centre at 0800 428 428 or 1207867# for a call-back.