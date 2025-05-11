Scammer arrested for impersonating Hawks head

A 42-year-old man was on Saturday arrested in Petrus Steyn, Free State, for impersonating Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, the National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), known as the Hawks, and defrauding a prominent Gauteng businessman of more than R100 000.

The scam began in October 2024 when the suspect contacted the businessman via WhatsApp, using a profile picture and personal details resembling those of Lieutenant General Lebeya, police said in a statement on 10 May. He falsely claimed the businessman’s mobile phone had been hacked and, under the pretense of assisting with a security breach, requested personal information. Believing he was communicating with the real Hawks head, the victim provided sensitive details, including contacts of close associates. The suspect later claimed to have “de-bugged” the victim’s devices and solicited payment for these services, receiving over R100 000.

Following a thorough investigation, Hawks authorities apprehended the suspect in Petrus Steyn. The National Head of the DPCI expressed satisfaction with the arrest and urged others who may have been deceived to come forward. The suspect was expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Monday 12 May.

“I am happy that the individual who pretended to be myself has now been caught. Those who have been tricked should come forward,” Lebeya said.

The Hawks issued a warning to the public, emphasising that police officers are not authorised to request or accept money for services rendered and advised citizens to be vigilant against such scams.