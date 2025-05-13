Thumbs up to SAPS and JMPD: Over 17,000 arrests in a week as cops tighten crime noose

South Africa’s police are finally baring their teeth. In a week of increased national and metro police patrols, more than 17,000 suspects were arrested – an enormous police sweep that’s being hailed as a knockout punch against violent crime, drug dealing, gender violence, and dangerous driving.

National reach: SAPS catches nearly 17,000 in one week

Between 5 and 11 May 2025, a combined total of 16,956 suspects were apprehended across the country, said Brigadier General, Athlenda Mathe, South African Police Service (SAPS) National Spokesperson. These are 224 suspects who were accused of rape; 148 for murder; 128 for attempted murder; 5 for attempted rape and 2,841 for drug possession

“They are not numbers but evidence of feet on the ground and an irreducible commitment to protecting society,” said Brig. Gen. Mathe.

Even members of the police were not spared: arrests included a SAPS trainer and a traditional Inkosi from KwaZulu-Natal, as a clear message that no one is above the law.

Gun and explosive recoveries confirm organised crime link

Operation yielded 152 illicit firearms seized, predominantly in Mpumalanga and the Western Cape, and 74 explosives linked to illegal mining and cash-in-transit (CIT) robberies, predominantly in the North West.

Commenting on recent SAPS successes, Dr. Johan Burger, Institute for Security Studies senior policing researcher, said the success of the operation meant there was a policy change:

“These statistics reflect a serious effort to move away from the role of a responding authority and to aim at the very center of violent and organized crime.”

Public health meets public safety

Sibongile Tshabalala, national chairperson of the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC), pointed out just how deeply drug crime and gender violence are implicated in public health:

“Gender-based violence and drug abuse are not just deadly; they disrupt social life. We would like to commend SAPS on this arrest. They need to be followed up with prosecutions as well as support for victims, though.”

JMPD Ramps up the Campaign: 154 persons arrested under charges of drunk driving

Whereas SAPS was targeting violent and organised crime, JMPD targeted road safety offenses. In a release on 12 May 2025, 154 drivers were arrested between 5 and 11 May for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

“These arrests are a clear message that driving under the influence will not be accepted in our city,” said Commissioner Patrick Jaca, JMPD Chief of Police.

JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla has confirmed that the arrests were made through proactive patrols and operations in Alcohol Evidence Centres (AECs). The department has pledged to remain high-profile and to maintain continued operations against DUI and other dangerous offences.

SAPS sights on high-profile cases

Some high-profile arrests reported this week are five suspects shot dead by police in Hammarsdale, KZN, following a couple being killed; five Mpumalanga men arrested for kidnapping and murder of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and girlfriend Zodwa Mdhluli; two University of Johannesburg students arrested on suspicion of murdering another student in Soweto; members of the CIT robbery and hijacking syndicate busted in the Eastern Cape.

Policing the police: No one is untouchable

Civil society organisations such as the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service and Corruption Watch have long advocated for increased accountability.

“Arresting even police members themselves sends the strongest signal that law enforcement means business about house cleaning,” David Lewis, former Executive Director, Corruption Watch, told media.

Arrests won’t be enough: Judicial system needs to act

Even as the promising steps taken, experts caution that arrests must be followed by quick prosecution, victim support services, and rehabilitation for low-risk offenders to prevent recidivism to criminal behavior.

A movement, not merely a campaign

Whilst SAPS and JMPD still manage to conduct week-on-week activities, communities across provinces like Gauteng, Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal are feeling an alive makeover of crime management.

The above efforts showcase a macro-level national aim of reclaiming safety, dignity, and justice – one community at a time.